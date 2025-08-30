Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $EAGG

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,801 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,428,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,717,000 after purchasing an additional 382,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 90,033 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

