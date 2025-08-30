Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $35.94 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $35,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,548,000 after purchasing an additional 576,468 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13,910.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after buying an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,385,000 after buying an additional 498,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $43,816,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 669,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,183,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $120.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

