Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $36.43 Million Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $36,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,814,000 after acquiring an additional 47,378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 64,178 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $1,307,025.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,085. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,705. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Brinker International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Brinker International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.41.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $155.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.64 and a 200 day moving average of $156.70. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 211.86% and a net margin of 7.12%.Brinker International’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

