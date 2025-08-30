Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $37.27 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 906,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,785 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $37,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

