Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 123,483 Shares of MP Materials Corp. $MP

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,483 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $37,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 119,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.60. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

MP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on MP Materials and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

