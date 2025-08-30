Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 201,111 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 490,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 201,111 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $36,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FSS shares. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Federal Signal Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of FSS opened at $122.82 on Friday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $130.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.