Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 29,718 Shares of WEX Inc. $WEX

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,718 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $37,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WEX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 27,871.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 68,842 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 88.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEX by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $171.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $217.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on WEX from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.82.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $183,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,441.16. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $150,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,753.60. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,206 shares of company stock worth $665,265. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

