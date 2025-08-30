Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 4,072,216 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,072,216 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $38,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,964,000 after buying an additional 93,092 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,756,000 after buying an additional 193,867 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAH opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average of $110.86. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

