Ameris Bancorp $ABCB Position Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,955,000 after acquiring an additional 498,604 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $56,202,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 933,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after acquiring an additional 111,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 731,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 680,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 65,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $73.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $74.56.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.