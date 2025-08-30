AZZ Inc. $AZZ Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,116 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of AZZ worth $37,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AZZ alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AZZ by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 19.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 650,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,854,000 after buying an additional 64,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 554.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after buying an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sidoti downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $2,939,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 183,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,305,724.70. This trade represents a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $558,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,324.40. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,837 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Down 1.7%

AZZ stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.04. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $421.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

About AZZ

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.