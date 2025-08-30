Baer Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Baer Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.3% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.37.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $232.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

