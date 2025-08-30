Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. $BCSF Stake Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.4% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 54,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 42.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 418.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 84,613 shares in the last quarter.

BCSF stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 37.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

