Bank of America Upgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to “Buy”

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IP. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in International Paper by 22.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in International Paper by 30.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,293 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in International Paper by 163.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 20.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

