Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $167.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.29 and a 200 day moving average of $115.77. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $173.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,976. The trade was a 87.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $171,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,413.52. This trade represents a 81.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,379 shares of company stock worth $37,090,768 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,655,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

