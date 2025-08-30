Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $14.80 to $13.30 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 23.37%. Analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 230.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

