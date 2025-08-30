Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
HireQuest Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of NASDAQ HQI opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $137.62 million, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.22. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.75.
HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HireQuest had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 7.47%.The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HireQuest Company Profile
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.
