Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HQI opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $137.62 million, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.22. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HireQuest had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 7.47%.The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

HireQuest Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in HireQuest by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 67.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.