Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 to GBX 280 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 390 to GBX 370 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 315.83.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 281 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 263.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,478.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 158.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.80.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

