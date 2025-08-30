British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 59.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,598,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,438,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,549,000 after acquiring an additional 612,907 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5,144.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 271,123 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 248,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 474,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

