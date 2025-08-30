Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 210

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 205 to GBX 210 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 200.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 1.6%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Shares of GKP opened at GBX 193.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 110.44 and a 1 year high of GBX 209.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 169.36. The firm has a market cap of £419.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6,185.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

