Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Stock Price

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 30 to GBX 27 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 120.41% from the stock’s current price.
Arrow Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of LON AXL opened at GBX 12.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £35.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.00 and a beta of 1.51. Arrow Exploration has a one year low of GBX 12 and a one year high of GBX 33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.02.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
