Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Stock Price

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 30 to GBX 27 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 120.41% from the stock’s current price.

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of LON AXL opened at GBX 12.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £35.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.00 and a beta of 1.51. Arrow Exploration has a one year low of GBX 12 and a one year high of GBX 33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.02.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Featured Articles

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy SA) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company’s business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia’s most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin.

