Capital Management Associates NY Has $2.17 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Capital Management Associates NY lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.2% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

