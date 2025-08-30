Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Carr’s Group Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at GBX 136 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of £70.23 million, a PE ratio of -8,000.00 and a beta of 0.81. Carr’s Group has a 12 month low of GBX 101.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 162.

Insider Activity

In other Carr’s Group news, insider Josh Hoopes sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163, for a total value of £21,137.84. Also, insider Stuart Lorimer sold 1,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163, for a total transaction of £2,960.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,627 shares of company stock valued at $19,825,201. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carr’s Group

Carr’s Group plc is an international, pure-play specialist agriculture manufacturer and provider of research-proven, value-added livestock supplements.

Carr’s Group’s mission is to drive sustainable global food security through enhancements to pasture grazing productivity, enabled by research-based products that optimise livestock performance and profitability for farmers.

Featured Articles

