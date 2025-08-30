Century Communities, Inc. $CCS Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Century Communities by 32.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,592,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 19.2% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 194,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Century Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

