Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 119.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRTA. JMP Securities cut their target price on Prothena from $78.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prothena from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.03.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 2,929.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Prothena by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prothena by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

