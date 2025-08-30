Compound Planning Inc. Acquires 7,487 Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR $NMR

Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nomura alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 61,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 397,415 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 43.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Nomura had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.