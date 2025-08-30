Compound Planning Inc. Acquires New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 661,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 369,200 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.4% during the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,106,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 68,640 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

