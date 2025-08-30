Compound Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,004 Blend Labs, Inc. $BLND

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 696,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,236.26. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 311,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $904,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,754,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,747.90. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,736 shares of company stock worth $1,739,383. 35.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $937.11 million, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.24. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.53.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. Blend Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

