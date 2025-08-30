Compound Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NIO Inc. $NIO

Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NIO by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 958,750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in NIO by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NIO by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 702,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 107,239 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NIO by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.70 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

NYSE:NIO opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.42. NIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 286.45% and a negative net margin of 35.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.39) EPS. NIO has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

