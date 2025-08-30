Compound Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 642.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 332,009 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 105.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 74,818 shares during the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.95. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $16.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 5.53%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Korea Electric Power

About Korea Electric Power

(Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.