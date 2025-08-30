Compound Planning Inc. Buys New Holdings in enCore Energy Corp. $EU

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in enCore Energy by 64.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in enCore Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in enCore Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in enCore Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in enCore Energy by 35.7% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EU opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. enCore Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

enCore Energy ( NASDAQ:EU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 143.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of enCore Energy from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of enCore Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

