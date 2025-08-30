Compound Planning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR $SUZ

Compound Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 45,596.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,624,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,917 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,130,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,864 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,168,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 235,482 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,029,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 883,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 1,036.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 661,092 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.89. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Suzano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

