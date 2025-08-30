Compound Planning Inc. Makes New $53,000 Investment in Denison Mine Corp $DNN

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Denison Mine alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Denison Mine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Denison Mine by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mine Stock Up 5.5%

Denison Mine stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Denison Mine Corp has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNN shares. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Denison Mine to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DNN

Denison Mine Profile

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.