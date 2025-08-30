Compound Planning Inc. Makes New $93,000 Investment in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,294,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 153.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 112,237 shares during the last quarter. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,003,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUR stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $272,894.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 330,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,116. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 162,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 162,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,255.70. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

