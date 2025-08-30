Compound Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,060 Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 95,774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 45,166 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $923,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

