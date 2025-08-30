Compound Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wipro Limited $WIT

Compound Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,048 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,679,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 335,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $2.77 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.23 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a yield of 409.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

