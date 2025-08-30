Compound Planning Inc. Sells 6,758 Shares of Snap Inc. $SNAP

Compound Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $171,840.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 525,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,818.64. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 10,216 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $73,248.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 436,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,743.79. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,510,644 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,447. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

