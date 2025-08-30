Contrasting Eagleford Energy (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) and Eagleford Energy (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Haleon and Eagleford Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 0 4 3 2 2.78 Eagleford Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Haleon currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.70%. Given Haleon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Haleon is more favorable than Eagleford Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon 12.86% 17.65% 8.58% Eagleford Energy 14.90% 18.13% 7.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Haleon and Eagleford Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.7% of Haleon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Eagleford Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Eagleford Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Haleon and Eagleford Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon $11.02 billion 3.99 $1.84 billion $0.39 25.14 Eagleford Energy $27.02 million 3.43 -$11.30 million $0.01 44.50

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than Eagleford Energy. Haleon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagleford Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Haleon beats Eagleford Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands. It also offers various over-the-counter products comprising nasal drops, and cold, flu, and allergy relief products under Otrivine, Theraflu, and Flonase brands for respiratory issues; anti-inflammatory and pain relief products under Voltaren, Panadol, and Advil brands; and antacids and antihistamine products under TUMS, ENO, and Fenistil brands for digestive health and other issues. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

About Eagleford Energy

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

