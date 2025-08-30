Contrasting Howden Joinery (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Howden Joinery (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) and Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Howden Joinery and Electrolux, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howden Joinery 0 0 0 0 0.00 Electrolux 1 0 0 1 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Howden Joinery and Electrolux”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howden Joinery $2.97 billion 2.37 $318.58 million N/A N/A Electrolux $12.88 billion 0.13 -$131.87 million $0.09 132.00

Howden Joinery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Electrolux.

Profitability

This table compares Howden Joinery and Electrolux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howden Joinery N/A N/A N/A Electrolux 0.11% 1.61% 0.12%

Summary

Electrolux beats Howden Joinery on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howden Joinery

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. Howden Joinery Group Plc was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories. It also provides hobs, ovens, and hoods; and tumble dryers. The company offers its products under the Electrolux, AEG, and Frigidaire brands through retailers, buying groups, and independent stores. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

