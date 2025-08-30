Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on COO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.64.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of COO stock opened at $67.39 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

