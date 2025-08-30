Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,707 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Coterra Energy worth $37,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 463.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.61.

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.44 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

