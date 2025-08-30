CW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,500 Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. $PESI

CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. CW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,749,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,937,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 32.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 101,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 13.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 455,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $219.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.27. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

