CW Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,400 Invesco Senior Income Trust $VVR

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,305,000. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 3,418,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 281,784 shares during the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,030,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 492,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,004,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $3.64 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

