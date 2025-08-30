CW Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 52,000 TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

WULF has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.22.

In other TeraWulf news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $39,744.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,244.16. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

WULF opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 3.17.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

