CW Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Chegg, Inc. $CHGG

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chegg by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 903,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 93,528 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHGG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.70.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

