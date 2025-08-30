CW Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ELDN

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

ELDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eledon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

