CW Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,577 VanEck Long Muni ETF $MLN

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,833,000 after purchasing an additional 70,824 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after buying an additional 490,454 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 779,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after buying an additional 118,473 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 1,484.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after buying an additional 680,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 60,943 shares during the period.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Down 3.8%

BATS MLN opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.