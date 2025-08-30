CW Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 46,300 Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. $ESPR

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3,496.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 33.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ESPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
