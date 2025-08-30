CW Advisors LLC Sells 999 Shares of NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

CW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in NCR Voyix by 375.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 20.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

NYSE VYX opened at $13.19 on Friday. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%.The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

