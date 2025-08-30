CW Advisors LLC Takes Position in FingerMotion, Inc. $FNGR

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. CW Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of FingerMotion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNGR opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of -0.86. FingerMotion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 44.33% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut FingerMotion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

