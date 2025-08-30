D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 208.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVTL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

EVTL opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $469.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.92). Equities research analysts predict that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 120.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

